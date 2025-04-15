Gear Up for Cadence (CADE) Q1 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Cadence (CADE) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.64 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 3.2% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $451.57 million, increasing 3.2% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 2.2% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Cadence metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts expect 'Adjusted Efficiency Ratio fully tax equivalent' to come in at 59.6%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 60.1% in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Net Interest Margin' to reach 3.4%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 3.2% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Average Balance - Total interest earning assets' should arrive at $43.08 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $44.23 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Non-Performing Loans' will reach $274.87 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $241.01 million.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Non-Performing Assets' will likely reach $281.64 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $246.29 million.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Total noninterest income' should come in at $88.23 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $83.79 million in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Interest Income (FTE)' stands at $366.94 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $354.54 million.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Interest Income' will reach $363.60 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $353.91 million.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Mortgage banking' of $4.97 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $6.44 million in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Credit card, debit card and merchant fees' at $12.51 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $12.16 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Deposit Service charges' reaching $18.60 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $18.34 million in the same quarter last year.



Shares of Cadence have experienced a change of -9.4% in the past month compared to the -3.9% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), CADE is expected to underperform the overall market in the near future.

