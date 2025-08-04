Gear Up for Bumble (BMBL) Q2 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Bumble Inc. (BMBL) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.37 per share, reflecting an increase of 68.2% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $244.24 million, representing a year-over-year decrease of 9.1%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 2.4% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Bumble metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Badoo App and Other' should arrive at $44.35 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -12.4%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Bumble App' at $195.45 million. The estimate points to a change of -10.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Badoo App and Other Paying Users' to reach 1.28 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 1.32 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Bumble App Paying Users' reaching 2.63 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 2.82 million.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Total Average Revenue per Paying User' will reach $20.36 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $21.37 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Badoo App and Other Average Revenue per Paying User' will likely reach $10.83 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $11.93 in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Bumble App Average Revenue per Paying User' should come in at $24.85 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $25.79 .

Analysts predict that the 'Total Paying Users' will reach 3.90 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 4.14 million.

Shares of Bumble have experienced a change of +16.6% in the past month compared to the +0.6% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), BMBL is expected to outperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

This under-the-radar company specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. And it's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $971 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Bumble Inc. (BMBL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.