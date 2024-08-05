Gear Up for Bruker (BRKR) Q2 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Bruker (BRKR) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.52 per share, reflecting an increase of 4% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $796.23 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 16.8%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Bruker metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies (BEST)' will reach $78.32 million. The estimate points to a change of +7.7% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Organic revenue growth - Total' will reach 6.9%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 13.5% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Organic revenue growth - Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI)' to reach 7.7%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 13%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Organic revenue growth - Bruker Energy & Supercon Tech (BEST)' should arrive at 4.4%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 18.4%.



Shares of Bruker have demonstrated returns of +6.9% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.9% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), BRKR is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

