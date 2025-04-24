Gear Up for Brinker International (EAT) Q3 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Brinker International (EAT) to post quarterly earnings of $2.48 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 100%. Revenues are expected to be $1.36 billion, up 21.7% from the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 0.6% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Brinker International metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts expect 'Franchise and other revenues' to come in at $12.26 million. The estimate suggests a change of +7.5% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Total Revenue- Company Restaurant Sales' to reach $1.35 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +22.2%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Company sales- Chili's' of $1.25 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +26.2% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Company sales- Maggiano's' reaching $125.48 million. The estimate points to a change of +4.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Comparable store sales - Chili's - YoY change' will reach 26.4%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 3.5%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Company owned restaurants - Total' at 1,164. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 1,176.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Total restaurants - Brinker International' should arrive at 1,626. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 1,618 in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Company owned restaurants - Chili's' should come in at 1,115. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 1,126.

The consensus estimate for 'Franchise restaurants - Total' stands at 461. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 442.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Company owned restaurants - Maggiano's - Domestic locations' will likely reach 50. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 50 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Franchise restaurants - Chili's - International' will reach 360. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 341.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Comparable Sales - Company - owned' will reach 26.2%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 3.3%.



Brinker International shares have witnessed a change of +2.9% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -5.1% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), EAT is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.

Brinker International, Inc. (EAT)

