Gear Up for Bread Financial (BFH) Q1 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Bread Financial Holdings (BFH) will announce quarterly earnings of $3.00 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 4.9% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $1.01 billion, increasing 3.8% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 8.3% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Bread Financial metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Interest Margin' will likely reach 18.2%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 18.1% in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Efficiency Ratio' will reach 51.4%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 49.1%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net loss rate (Net principal losses as a percentage of average credit card and other loans)' of 7.3%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 8.2%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Tier 1 capital ratio' at 13.2%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 12.0%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Total risk-based capital ratio' should come in at 16.8%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 15.5% in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Total interest income' will reach $1.26 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $1.23 billion.

The consensus estimate for 'Interest on cash and investment securities' stands at $47.13 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $46.00 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Other' to come in at $56.19 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $47.00 million in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net interest income' should arrive at $1.04 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $1.01 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Interest and fees on loans' will reach $1.22 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $1.19 billion.

Over the past month, shares of Bread Financial have returned +22.6% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +8.6% change. Currently, BFH carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), suggesting that it may outperform. the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (BFH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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