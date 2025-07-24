Gear Up for Booking Holdings (BKNG) Q2 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Booking Holdings (BKNG) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $50.46 per share, indicating an increase of 20.4% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $6.56 billion, representing an increase of 11.9% year over year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 0.4% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Booking Holdings metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Agency' to come in at $2.03 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -5.4% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Advertising and Other Revenues' will reach $282.45 million. The estimate indicates a change of +5% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Merchant' should come in at $4.25 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +23.3% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Gross Bookings - Total' will reach $46.23 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $41.40 billion.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Gross Bookings - Agency' will likely reach $14.62 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $15.60 billion.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Gross Bookings - Merchant' at $31.64 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $25.80 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Units Sold - Room Nights' to reach 300.87 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 287.00 million in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Units Sold - Airline Tickets' stands at 14.92 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 11.00 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Units Sold - Rental Car Days' should arrive at 23.93 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 22.00 million.

Over the past month, shares of Booking Holdings have returned +4.6% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.7% change. Currently, BKNG carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), suggesting that it may outperform the overall market in the near future.

