Gear Up for Block (XYZ) Q3 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Block (XYZ) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.63 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 28.4% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $6.34 billion, increasing 6.1% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 1.4% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Block metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Bitcoin' to reach $2.32 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -4.3% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Subscription and services-based' should arrive at $2.17 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +20.8%.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Hardware' to come in at $37.02 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +0.5%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Transaction-based' will reach $1.87 billion. The estimate points to a change of +9.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Square- Total' reaching $2.22 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +10.8% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Cash App- Total' stands at $4.06 billion. The estimate points to a change of +3.4% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Square- Hardware' at $37.30 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +1.6%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Square- Subscription and services-based' will likely reach $369.25 million. The estimate suggests a change of +14.5% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Square- Transaction-based' will reach $1.81 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +10.1% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Cash App- Bitcoin' should come in at $2.24 billion. The estimate points to a change of -7.9% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Cash App- Transaction-based' of $57.95 million. The estimate points to a change of -17.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Gross Payment Volume (GPV)' will reach $68.62 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $62.49 billion.

Over the past month, shares of Block have returned -4.5% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. Currently, XYZ carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.

