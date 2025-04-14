Gear Up for Blackstone Inc. (BX) Q1 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. (BX) will report quarterly earnings of $1.11 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 13.3%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $2.81 billion, exhibiting an increase of 10.1% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 6.1% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Blackstone Inc. metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Segment Revenues- Base Management Fees' should arrive at $1.80 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +9.4% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Segment Revenues- Total Management and Advisory Fees, Net' to come in at $1.89 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +10.5% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Segment Revenues- Fee Related Performance Revenues' will likely reach $283.39 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -4.1%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Segment Revenues- Realized Performance Revenues' of $628.05 million. The estimate indicates a change of +17.1% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Fee-Earning Assets Under Management Rollforward - Private Equity' stands at $217.64 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $170.6 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Fee-Earning Assets Under Management Rollforward - Real Estate' will reach $281.95 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $301.58 billion.

Analysts forecast 'Fee-Earning Assets Under Management Rollforward - Hedge Fund Solutions' to reach $76.20 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $73.38 billion.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Fee-Earning Assets Under Management Rollforward - Credit & Insurance' should come in at $281.73 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $235.83 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Fee-Earning Assets Under Management' at $857.53 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $781.4 billion.

Analysts predict that the 'Total Assets Under Management - Hedge Fund Solutions' will reach $85.46 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $82.29 billion.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Total Assets Under Management - Credit & Insurance' reaching $388.49 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $329.64 billion.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Total Assets Under Management - Real Estate' will reach $320.58 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $339.33 billion.



Shares of Blackstone Inc. have experienced a change of -9.7% in the past month compared to the -3.6% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), BX is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

