Gear Up for BlackRock (BLK) Q3 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect BlackRock (BLK) to post quarterly earnings of $10.26 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 6%. Revenues are expected to be $5.04 billion, up 11.6% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 1% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific BlackRock metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Technology services revenue' will reach $413.33 million. The estimate indicates a change of +1.6% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Investment advisory, administration fees and securities lending revenue- Equity subtotal' to come in at $2.01 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +9.5% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Total investment advisory, administration fees and securities lending revenue' will reach $4.06 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +10.4% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Distribution fees' of $327.06 million. The estimate points to a change of +1.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Investment advisory, administration fees and securities lending revenue- Long-Term' should arrive at $3.81 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +10.5% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Advisory and other revenue' to reach $55.30 million. The estimate indicates a change of +28.6% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net inflows - Product Type - Cash management' reaching $16.59 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $15.21 billion in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Assets under management - Cash management' should come in at $801.67 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $723.68 billion.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Total Assets Under Management' at $10,969.08 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $9,100.83 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net inflows - Client Type - ETFs' will reach $88.38 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $28.52 billion in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Assets under management - Long-term' stands at $10,083.49 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $8,377.14 billion.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Assets under management - ETFs' will likely reach $3,867.16 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $3,118.41 billion in the same quarter last year.



Shares of BlackRock have demonstrated returns of +7.2% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.4% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), BLK is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

