Gear Up for Berry Global (BERY) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Berry Global (BERY) to post quarterly earnings of $2.25 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 1.3%. Revenues are expected to be $3.15 billion, up 2.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 0.6% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Berry Global metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts forecast 'Net Sales- Health, Hygiene & Specialties' to reach $641.13 million. The estimate suggests a change of +1.8% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Net Sales- Engineered Materials' to come in at $683.03 million. The estimate indicates a change of +1.8% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Consumer Packaging- North America' should arrive at $818.29 million. The estimate indicates a change of +4.1% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Sales- Consumer Packaging- International' will reach $995.96 million. The estimate points to a change of -0.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Operating EBITDA- Health, Hygiene & Specialties' reaching $88.81 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $84 million.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Operating EBITDA- Consumer Packaging- North America' at $172.18 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $161 million.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Operating EBITDA- Consumer Packaging- International' will reach $184.88 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $184 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Operating EBITDA- Engineered Materials' stands at $126.26 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $118 million.



Over the past month, shares of Berry Global have returned -5.2% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.6% change. Currently, BERY carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.

