Gear Up for Becton Dickinson (BDX) Q2 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Becton Dickinson (BDX) will announce quarterly earnings of $3.28 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 3.5% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $5.37 billion, increasing 6.4% from the same quarter last year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 0.1% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Becton Dickinson metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- BD Interventional' will reach $1.31 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +1.1%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- BD Interventional- Surgery' at $393.29 million. The estimate suggests a change of +3.8% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- BD Interventional- Peripheral Intervention' will likely reach $499.49 million. The estimate points to a change of +2.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- BD Interventional- Urology and Critical Care' to come in at $413.17 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -2.6%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- BD Medical- Medication Management Solutions- International' should arrive at $155.88 million. The estimate suggests a change of -3.8% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- BD Life Sciences- Biosciences- International' to reach $217.82 million. The estimate indicates a change of -7.3% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- BD Interventional- Peripheral Intervention- United States' should come in at $277.30 million. The estimate indicates a change of +5% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- BD Interventional- Urology and Critical Care- United States' stands at $334.57 million. The estimate points to a change of -3.6% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- BD Interventional- United States' will reach $913.82 million. The estimate indicates a change of +1.8% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- BD Interventional- Surgery- International' reaching $91.92 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -0.1%.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- BD Interventional- Peripheral Intervention- International' will reach $223.07 million. The estimate suggests a change of -0.9% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- BD Interventional- Urology and Critical Care- International' of $79.65 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +2.1%.



Over the past month, Becton Dickinson shares have recorded returns of -9.9% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.3% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), BDX will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.

