Gear Up for Bath & Body Works (BBWI) Q2 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Bath & Body Works (BBWI) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.36 per share, indicating a decline of 10% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $1.55 billion, representing a decrease of 0.8% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.5% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Bath & Body Works metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts expect 'Geographic Net Sales- Stores - U.S. and Canada' to come in at $1.15 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +0.9% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Geographic Net Sales- International' will reach $71.77 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -16.6%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Geographic Net Sales- Direct - U.S. and Canada' at $321.47 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -2.3%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Total Company-Operated Stores - Total Bath & Body Works - Total - Stores (EOP)' of 1,865. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 1,823 in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Total Company-Operated Stores - Total Bath & Body Works - Canada - Stores (EOP)' will reach 111. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 109.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Total Company-Operated Stores - Total Bath & Body Works - United States - Stores (EOP)' should arrive at 1,755. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 1,714.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Total Partner-Operated Stores - Total International - International - Stores (EOP)' should come in at 466. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 416 in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Total Partner-Operated Stores - Total International - Total - Stores (EOP)' to reach 497. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 444.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Total Partner-Operated Stores - Total International - International - Travel Retail - Stores (EOP)' reaching 31. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 28 in the same quarter of the previous year.



Over the past month, shares of Bath & Body Works have returned +2.8% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.3% change. Currently, BBWI carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.

Bath & Body Works, Inc. (BBWI)

