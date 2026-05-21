Gear Up for Bath & Body Works (BBWI) Q1 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Bath & Body Works (BBWI) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.29 per share, indicating a decline of 40.8% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $1.36 billion, representing a decline of 4.2% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 3.8% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Bath & Body Works metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts expect 'Geographic Net Sales- Stores - U.S. and Canada' to come in at $1.07 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -4%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Geographic Net Sales- International' will reach $68.08 million. The estimate indicates a change of +6.4% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Geographic Net Sales- Direct - U.S. and Canada' at $228.33 million. The estimate indicates a change of -8.7% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Total Company-Operated Stores - Total Bath & Body Works - Total - Stores (EOP)' stands at 1,931 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 1,900 .

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Total Company-Operated Stores - Total Bath & Body Works - Canada - Stores (EOP)' should arrive at 113 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 113 .

Analysts predict that the 'Company-operated U.S. Store Data - Average Store Size (selling square feet)' will reach 2.85 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 2.85 million in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Company-operated U.S. Store Data - Total Selling Square Feet' should come in at 5.17 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 5.08 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Total Company-Operated Stores - Total Bath & Body Works - United States - Stores (EOP)' will likely reach 1,819 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 1,787 .

Analysts forecast 'Total Partner-Operated Stores - Total International - International - Stores (EOP)' to reach 549 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 489 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Total Partner-Operated Stores - Total International - Total - Stores (EOP)' reaching 586 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 524 .

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Total Partner-Operated Stores - Total International - International - Travel Retail - Stores (EOP)' of 37 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 35 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Bath & Body Works shares have witnessed a change of -17.8% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.6% move. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), BBWI is expected underperform the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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Bath & Body Works, Inc. (BBWI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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