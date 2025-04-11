Gear Up for Banner (BANR) Q1 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Banner (BANR) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.23 per share, reflecting an increase of 0.8% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $156.19 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 8.1%.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Banner metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus estimate for 'Efficiency Ratio' stands at 63.9%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 67.6%.

Analysts expect 'Net interest margin (tax equivalent)' to come in at 3.8%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 3.7%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Total non-performing loans' at $41.82 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $29.49 million.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Total non-performing assets' will reach $45.15 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $29.94 million.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Average Balance - Total interest-earning assets' will likely reach $15.09 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $14.64 billion.

Analysts predict that the 'Net interest income' will reach $138.53 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $132.96 million.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Total non-interest income' will reach $17.66 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $11.59 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net interest income/rate spread (tax equivalent)' reaching $141.89 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $136.01 million.



Over the past month, Banner shares have recorded returns of -8.7% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -6.1% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), BANR will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.

