Gear Up for The Baldwin Insurance Group (BWIN) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, The Baldwin Insurance Group (BWIN) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.29 per share, reflecting an increase of 7.4% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $354.34 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 7.4%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some The Baldwin Insurance Group metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Insurance Advisory Solutions' should come in at $164.49 million. The estimate suggests a change of -67.3% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions' to come in at $132.18 million. The estimate points to a change of +13.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Investment income' will reach $2.71 million. The estimate suggests a change of -14.8% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Commissions and fees' should arrive at $351.21 million. The estimate points to a change of +7.5% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Mainstreet Insurance Solutions' stands at $76.83 million. The estimate suggests a change of +6.9% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Organic revenue growth' will reach 4.2%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 19.0% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Over the past month, The Baldwin Insurance Group shares have recorded returns of -31% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.3% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), BWIN will likely underperform the overall market in the upcoming period.

Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (BWIN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

