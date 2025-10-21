Gear Up for Baker Hughes (BKR) Q3 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Baker Hughes (BKR) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.61 per share, indicating a decline of 9% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $6.83 billion, representing a decline of 1.2% year over year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Baker Hughes metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Oilfield Services & Equipment' at $3.58 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -9.6%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Industrial & Energy Technology' will reach $3.26 billion. The estimate points to a change of +10.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Gas Technology Services' reaching $766.52 million. The estimate points to a change of +10% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Climate Technology Solutions' should arrive at $195.64 million. The estimate indicates a change of +2.4% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Oilfield Services & Equipment- International' to come in at $2.61 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -12.7%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Oilfield Services & Equipment- North America' of $948.24 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -2.3%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Oilfield Services & Equipment- International- Europe/CIS/Sub-Saharan Africa' will likely reach $646.65 million. The estimate suggests a change of -30.7% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Oilfield Services & Equipment- International- Middle East/Asia' stands at $1.38 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -2%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Orders - Industrial & Energy Technology' will reach $3.20 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $2.87 billion in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Orders - Total' to reach $6.55 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $6.68 billion.

Analysts predict that the 'Orders - Oilfield Services & Equipment' will reach $3.39 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $3.81 billion in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Orders - Climate Technology Solutions' should come in at $286.63 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $215.00 million in the same quarter last year.

Over the past month, shares of Baker Hughes have returned -2.9% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.2% change. Currently, BKR carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.

Baker Hughes Company (BKR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.