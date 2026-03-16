Gear Up for Aveanna (AVAH) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Aveanna Healthcare (AVAH) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.12 per share, indicating an increase of 140% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $627.12 million, representing an increase of 20.6% year over year.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 4% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Aveanna metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- PDS' to come in at $526.82 million. The estimate indicates a change of +24.8% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- MS' will likely reach $44.63 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +3.2%.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- HHH' will reach $61.92 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +13.8%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Hours - PDS' reaching 12127 hours. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 10488 hours in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue rate - MS' to reach $504.03 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $486.04 in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Unique patients served (UPS) - MS' will reach 88 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 89 .

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue rate - PDS' of $44.48 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $40.25 .

Shares of Aveanna have demonstrated returns of -12.2% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.9% change. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), AVAH is expected to lag the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (AVAH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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