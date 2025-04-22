Gear Up for AutoNation (AN) Q1 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from AutoNation (AN) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $4.25 per share, indicating a decline of 5.4% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $6.52 billion, representing an increase of 0.6% year over year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 1% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some AutoNation metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Parts and service' of $1.24 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +5.4%.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Finance and insurance net' to reach $334.26 million. The estimate indicates a change of -0.1% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Used Vehicle' reaching $1.92 billion. The estimate points to a change of -3.9% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- New Vehicle' will reach $2.97 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -0.4% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Retail vehicle unit sales - New' will reach 60,200. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 58,863.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue per vehicle retailed - New' will reach $48,553.82. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $50,614.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue per vehicle retailed - Used' will likely reach $25,600.07. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $26,530.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Retail vehicle unit sales - Used' should arrive at 69,064. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 69,121.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Gross profit per vehicle retailed - Finance and insurance' at $2,596.50. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $2,615 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Retail vehicle unit sales - Total' to come in at 129,263. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 127,984 in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Gross profit per vehicle retailed - Used' should come in at $1,415.61. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $1,473.

The consensus estimate for 'Gross profit per vehicle retailed - New' stands at $2,342.75. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $3,328 in the same quarter last year.



AutoNation shares have witnessed a change of -6.7% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -8.9% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), AN is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.

