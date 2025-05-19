Gear Up for Autodesk (ADSK) Q1 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Autodesk (ADSK) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $2.14 per share, indicating an increase of 14.4% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $1.61 billion, representing an increase of 13.4% year over year.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Autodesk metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Revenue- Maintenance' will reach $10.02 million. The estimate suggests a change of -8.9% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Revenue- Other' should come in at $82.74 million. The estimate points to a change of +8.9% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Revenue- Subscription' will reach $1.51 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +13.8% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Revenue- Total subscription and maintenance revenue' reaching $1.52 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +13.6%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net revenue by product family- M&E (Media and Entertainment)' at $87.01 million. The estimate indicates a change of +22.6% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Net revenue by product family- Other' to reach $33.91 million. The estimate indicates a change of +21.1% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Net revenue by product family- AEC (Architecture, Engineering and Construction)' stands at $781.97 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +16%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net revenue by product family- MFG (Manufacturing)' will likely reach $293.71 million. The estimate suggests a change of +9.6% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Net revenue by product family- AutoCAD and AutoCAD LT' to come in at $404.87 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +7.7%.

Analysts predict that the 'Billings' will reach $1.44 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $1.11 billion in the same quarter last year.



Autodesk shares have witnessed a change of +14.9% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +13.1% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), ADSK is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.

