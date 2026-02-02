Gear Up for ATI (ATI) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that ATI (ATI) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.89 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 12.7% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $1.2 billion, increasing 2.1% from the same quarter last year.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 0.2% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific ATI metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus estimate for 'Sales- High Performance Materials & Components' stands at $656.16 million. The estimate suggests a change of +3.5% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Sales- Advanced Alloys & Solutions' will likely reach $542.62 million. The estimate indicates a change of +0.8% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'EBITDA- Advanced Alloys & Solutions' to come in at $89.60 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $88.00 million.

It is projected by analysts that the 'EBITDA- High Performance Materials & Components' will reach $151.61 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $126.80 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Shares of ATI have experienced a change of +0.9% in the past month compared to the +0.7% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), ATI is expected to outperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

#1 Semiconductor Stock to Buy (Not NVDA)

The incredible demand for data is fueling the market's next digital gold rush. As data centers continue to be built and constantly upgraded, the companies that provide the hardware for these behemoths will become the NVIDIAs of tomorrow.

One under-the-radar chipmaker is uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. It specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

ATI Inc. (ATI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.