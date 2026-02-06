Gear Up for Assurant (AIZ) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Assurant (AIZ) to post quarterly earnings of $5.55 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 15.9%. Revenues are expected to be $3.28 billion, up 4.7% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 4.6% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Assurant metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net investment income' at $133.87 million. The estimate suggests a change of -2.9% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net earned premiums, fees and other income' will reach $2.68 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -10.5% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Fees and other income' of $466.00 million. The estimate indicates a change of +6.3% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net investment income- Global Lifestyle' should arrive at $89.80 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -2.7%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Fees and other income- Global Lifestyle' will reach $418.52 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +6.2%.

Analysts predict that the 'Global Lifestyle- Net earned premiums, fees and other income' will reach $2.42 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +3%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net earned premiums- Global Housing' should come in at $649.81 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +7.8%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Fees and other income- Global Housing' reaching $47.54 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +7.1%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net investment income- Global Housing' will likely reach $36.62 million. The estimate indicates a change of -1.6% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Global Housing- Net earned premiums, fees and other income' to come in at $697.35 million. The estimate suggests a change of +7.7% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Total revenues- Corporate & Other' stands at $6.65 million. The estimate indicates a change of -0.7% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Global Lifestyle- Net earned premiums' to reach $2.00 billion. The estimate points to a change of +2.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the past month, Assurant shares have recorded returns of +1.9% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.5% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), AIZ will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the coming year. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +112%, +171%, +209% and +232%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Assurant, Inc. (AIZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.