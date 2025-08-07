Gear Up for Aris Water Solutions (ARIS) Q2 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (ARIS) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.24 per share, indicating an increase of 33.3% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $119.77 million, representing an increase of 18.4% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 6.3% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Aris Water Solutions metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Total Volumes (thousands of barrels of water per day)' will likely reach 1716 barrels of oil per day. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 1455 barrels of oil per day in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Total Water Solutions Volumes (thousands of barrels of water per day)' will reach 507 barrels of oil per day. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 362 barrels of oil per day.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Produced Water Handling Volumes (thousands of barrels of water per day)' will reach 1209 barrels of oil per day. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 1093 barrels of oil per day in the same quarter last year.

Over the past month, Aris Water Solutions shares have recorded returns of -15.3% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.2% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), ARIS will likely underperform the overall market in the upcoming period.

Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (ARIS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

