Gear Up for Ares Capital (ARCC) Q3 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ares Capital (ARCC) will report quarterly earnings of $0.50 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 13.8%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $763.74 million, exhibiting a decrease of 1.5% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 0.6% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Ares Capital metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts expect 'Dividend income' to come in at $153.44 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $151.00 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Other Income' should come in at $17.43 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $18.00 million.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Capital Structuring Service Fees' of $41.10 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $38.00 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Interest Income from Investments' to reach $545.92 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $568.00 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Over the past month, shares of Ares Capital have returned -2.3% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.2% change. Currently, ARCC carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), suggesting that it may underperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.