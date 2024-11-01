Gear Up for AppLovin (APP) Q3 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that AppLovin (APP) will report quarterly earnings of $0.95 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 216.7%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $1.13 billion, exhibiting an increase of 30.8% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 1.9% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some AppLovin metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Software Platform' will likely reach $763.44 million. The estimate points to a change of +51.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Apps' to reach $367.72 million. The estimate indicates a change of +2.2% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- In-App Purchase' of $248.93 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +0.7%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- In-App Advertising' should arrive at $118.21 million. The estimate points to a change of +5.1% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Average Revenue Per Monthly Active Payer' stands at $52.24. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $46 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Segment Adjusted EBITDA- Apps' to come in at $83.17 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $55.17 million.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Segment Adjusted EBITDA- Software Platform' will reach $559.26 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $364.12 million.



View all Key Company Metrics for AppLovin here>>>



Over the past month, AppLovin shares have recorded returns of +25.2% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), APP will likely outperform the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

AppLovin Corporation (APP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.