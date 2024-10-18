Gear Up for Amphenol (APH) Q3 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Amphenol (APH) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.45 per share, indicating an increase of 15.4% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $3.77 billion, representing an increase of 17.9% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Amphenol metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Sales- Harsh Environment Solutions' reaching $1.12 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +26.2% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Net Sales- Interconnect and Sensor Systems' to reach $1.17 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +12.9% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales- Communications Solutions' of $1.48 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +16.1%.

Analysts predict that the 'Operating Income- Interconnect and Sensor Systems' will reach $276.90 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $188.90 million in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Operating Income- Communications Solutions' should come in at $313.51 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $283.30 million in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Operating Income- Harsh Environment Solutions' will likely reach $254.98 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $239.10 million.



View all Key Company Metrics for Amphenol here>>>



Shares of Amphenol have demonstrated returns of +3.5% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.8% change. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), APH is expected to lag the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.7% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Amphenol Corporation (APH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.