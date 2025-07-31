Gear Up for Amgen (AMGN) Q2 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Amgen (AMGN) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $5.25 per share, reflecting an increase of 5.6% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $8.86 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 5.6%.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 0.2% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Amgen metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Product sales' stands at $8.49 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +5.6%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Product Sales- Neulasta- Total' reaching $92.14 million. The estimate points to a change of -12.3% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Product Sales- LUMAKRAS/LUMYKRAS- Total' will likely reach $91.20 million. The estimate suggests a change of +7.3% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Product Sales- Otezla- Total' to come in at $533.54 million. The estimate suggests a change of -1.9% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Product Sales- Neulasta- ROW' will reach $23.31 million. The estimate suggests a change of -22.3% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Product Sales- Neulasta- U.S.' of $66.88 million. The estimate points to a change of -10.8% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Product Sales- Vectibix- ROW' at $135.60 million. The estimate indicates a change of -1% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Product Sales- Vectibix- U.S.' to reach $141.96 million. The estimate suggests a change of +6.7% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Product Sales- Enbrel- U.S.' will reach $786.00 million. The estimate indicates a change of -12.9% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Product Sales- Enbrel- ROW' should come in at $7.01 million. The estimate points to a change of +0.1% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Product Sales- Aranesp- ROW' will reach $251.00 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -2.3%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Product Sales- Aranesp- U.S.' should arrive at $80.25 million. The estimate points to a change of -11.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the past month, Amgen shares have recorded returns of +1.5% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.7% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), AMGN will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

One Big Gain, Every Trading Day

To help you take full advantage of this market, you’re invited to access every stock recommendation in all our private portfolios - for just $1.

Zacks private portfolio services that closed 256 double and triple-digit winners in 2024 alone. That’s about one big gain every day the market was open. Of course, not all our picks are winners, but members have seen recent gains as high as +627% +1,340%, and +1,708%.

Imagine how much you could profit with a steady stream of real-time picks from all our services that cover a number of strategies to suit a variety of investing and trading styles.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Amgen Inc. (AMGN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.