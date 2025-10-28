Gear Up for Ametek (AME) Q3 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Ametek (AME) to post quarterly earnings of $1.76 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 6%. Revenues are expected to be $1.82 billion, up 6.3% from the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects an upward revision of 0.9% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Ametek metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Electronic Instruments' should arrive at $1.21 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +6.9% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Sales- Electro mechanical' reaching $604.65 million. The estimate indicates a change of +5.3% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Operating Income- Electronic Instruments' will reach $346.70 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $338.96 million in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Operating Income- Electromechanical' at $140.16 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $131.52 million.

Over the past month, shares of Ametek have returned -0.1% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.6% change. Currently, AME carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), suggesting that it may outperform. the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Quantum Computing Stocks Set To Soar

Artificial intelligence has already reshaped the investment landscape, and its convergence with quantum computing could lead to the most significant wealth-building opportunities of our time.

Today, you have a chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this technological revolution. In our urgent special report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power, you'll discover the little-known stocks we believe will win the quantum computing race and deliver massive gains to early investors.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

AMETEK, Inc. (AME) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.