Gear Up for Ametek (AME) Q1 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Ametek (AME) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.90 per share, reflecting an increase of 8.6% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $1.92 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 10.7%.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 0.6% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Ametek metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Sales- Electronic Instruments' stands at $1.26 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +10.5% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Net Sales- Electro mechanical' to reach $647.85 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +10.1%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Operating Income- Electronic Instruments' will reach $376.30 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $354.05 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Operating Income- Electromechanical' to come in at $145.19 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $128.72 million in the same quarter last year.

Over the past month, Ametek shares have recorded returns of +11.8% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +12.8% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), AME will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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AMETEK, Inc. (AME) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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