Gear Up for Americold Realty Trust (COLD) Q3 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Americold Realty Trust Inc. (COLD) to post quarterly earnings of $0.36 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 12.5%. Revenues are expected to be $694.97 million, up 4.1% from the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Americold Realty Trust metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Rent, storage and warehouse services' should arrive at $626.55 million. The estimate indicates a change of +4% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Third-party managed services' will likely reach $9.24 million. The estimate indicates a change of -4.7% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Global Warehouse- Warehouse services' will reach $340.25 million. The estimate points to a change of +5% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Global Warehouse- Rent and storage' will reach $286.30 million. The estimate points to a change of +2.8% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Transportation services' will reach $49.64 million. The estimate indicates a change of -10.8% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Depreciation and amortization' stands at $90.60 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $89.73 million.



View all Key Company Metrics for Americold Realty Trust here>>>



Over the past month, shares of Americold Realty Trust have returned -7.9% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.4% change. Currently, COLD carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.

Americold Realty Trust Inc. (COLD)

