Gear Up for American Tower (AMT) Q2 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that American Tower (AMT) will report quarterly earnings of $2.71 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 4.2%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $2.71 billion, exhibiting an increase of 3.1% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific American Tower metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Total operating revenues- Data Centers' of $294.65 million. The estimate indicates a change of +12.5% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Total operating revenues- Services' at $64.88 million. The estimate indicates a change of -35.1% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Total operating revenues- Total Property' should arrive at $2.65 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +4.8% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Geographic Revenues- Total International' will likely reach $1.09 billion. The estimate points to a change of +13.3% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Geographic Revenues- U.S. & Canada' should come in at $1.27 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -3%.

The consensus estimate for 'Geographic Revenues- Latin America' stands at $429.34 million. The estimate suggests a change of +10.4% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Geographic Revenues- Europe' reaching $252.39 million. The estimate suggests a change of +8.3% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'U.S. & Canada - Ending Balance' will reach 41,766 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 41,843 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Total - Ending Balance' will reach 149,255 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 148,797 in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Organic Tenant Billings Growth - Total International' will reach 2.9%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 6.5%.

Analysts forecast 'Organic Tenant Billings Growth - U.S. & Canada' to reach 0.5%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 3.7% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'International - Ending Balance' to come in at 107,633 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 106,954 .

American Tower shares have witnessed a change of -4.8% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.4% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), AMT is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

American Tower Corporation (AMT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.