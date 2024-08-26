Gear Up for American Eagle (AEO) Q2 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.38 per share, indicating an increase of 52% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $1.3 billion, representing an increase of 8.6% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 1.6% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some American Eagle metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Total net revenue- American Eagle' at $843.61 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +10%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Total net revenue- Aerie' should come in at $406.90 million. The estimate indicates a change of +7% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Number of stores - Total (EOP)' will likely reach 1,180. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 1,184.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Number of stores - AE Brand' of 844. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 866 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Gross square footage - Total' stands at 7.26 Msq ft. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 7.29 Msq ft.

Analysts forecast 'Number of stores - Aerie stand-alone' to reach 314. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 300 in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Operating income (loss)- Aerie' will reach $61.89 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $57.25 million.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Operating income (loss)- American Eagle' should arrive at $152.31 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $128.66 million.



Over the past month, American Eagle shares have recorded returns of +2% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), AEO will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (AEO)

