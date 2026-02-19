Gear Up for Amer Sports, Inc. (AS) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Amer Sports, Inc. (AS) to post quarterly earnings of $0.27 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 58.8%. Revenues are expected to be $2 billion, up 22.1% from the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 2.7% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Amer Sports, Inc. metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Segment Revenue- Technical Apparel' will reach $931.34 million. The estimate suggests a change of +25% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Segment Revenue- Outdoor Performance' will likely reach $737.67 million. The estimate suggests a change of +24.1% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Channel Revenues- DTC' should arrive at $1.12 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +35.1% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Channel Revenues- Wholesale' to come in at $861.61 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +7.3%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Segment Revenue- Ball & Racquet Sports' will reach $317.45 million. The estimate indicates a change of +7.2% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Geographic Revenues- Asia Pacific' stands at $274.96 million. The estimate points to a change of +56.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Geographic Revenues- Greater China' of $519.20 million. The estimate indicates a change of +35.2% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Geographic Revenues- EMEA' at $535.33 million. The estimate indicates a change of +9% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Geographic Revenues- Americas' reaching $658.63 million. The estimate indicates a change of +12.7% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Adjusted Operating Profit- Technical Apparel' to reach $227.58 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $181.30 million.

Analysts predict that the 'Adjusted Operating Profit- Outdoor Performance' will reach $70.91 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $66.00 million in the same quarter last year.

Shares of Amer Sports, Inc. have experienced a change of +15.2% in the past month compared to the -0.8% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), AS is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

