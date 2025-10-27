Gear Up for Amazon (AMZN) Q3 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Amazon (AMZN) to post quarterly earnings of $1.57 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 9.8%. Revenues are expected to be $177.88 billion, up 12% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 1.1% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Amazon metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Sales- AWS' stands at $32.33 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +17.8%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Sales- Physical stores' at $5.55 billion. The estimate points to a change of +6.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Net Sales- Online stores' to reach $66.52 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +8.3% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Sales- Subscription services' will likely reach $12.51 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +10.9% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Advertising services' should arrive at $17.27 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +20.5% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Third-party seller services' should come in at $41.86 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +10.6%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Sales- International' will reach $40.69 billion. The estimate points to a change of +13.4% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Subscription services Y/Y Change' will reach 11.2%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 11.0% in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Third-party seller services Y/Y Change' of 10.4%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 10.0% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Online stores Y/Y Change' reaching 8.4%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 7.0%.

Analysts expect 'Headcount - Total' to come in at 1,581,236 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 1,551,000 .

Analysts predict that the 'WW shipping costs' will reach $25.70 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $23.50 billion.

