Gear Up for Ally Financial (ALLY) Q2 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Ally Financial (ALLY) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.61 per share, reflecting a decline of 36.5% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $2.02 billion, representing a year-over-year decrease of 2.8%.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 1.7% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Ally Financial metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts expect 'Gain on mortgage and automotive loans, net' to come in at $6.39 million. The estimate points to a change of +27.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Total other revenue' should arrive at $542.27 million. The estimate points to a change of +7.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Insurance premiums and service revenue earned' of $345.16 million. The estimate suggests a change of +11.3% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Total financing revenue and other interest income' at $3.62 billion. The estimate points to a change of +4.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Other income, net of losses' will reach $159.87 million. The estimate indicates a change of -3.1% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Interest and fees on finance receivables and loans' will reach $2.87 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +5.6% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Total interest-earning assets (Average Balances)' should come in at $184.64 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $186.66 billion in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Net interest margin (as reported)' stands at 3.2%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 3.4%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Efficiency Ratio' will likely reach 62.1%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 60.1%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Non-performing loans (NPLs)' reaching $1.27 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $1.40 billion.

Analysts forecast 'Total Capital Ratio' to reach 12.5%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 12.5%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Tier 1 Capital Ratio' will reach 10.8%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 10.7%.



Shares of Ally Financial have demonstrated returns of +6.4% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.3% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), ALLY is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

