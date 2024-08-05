Gear Up for Allegheny Technologies (ATI) Q2 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Allegheny Technologies (ATI) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.58 per share, reflecting a decline of 1.7% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $1.1 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 5.6%.

The current level reflects an upward revision of 2.3% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Allegheny Technologies metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Sales- High Performance Materials & Components' will reach $588.91 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +11.7%.

The consensus estimate for 'Sales- Advanced Alloys & Solutions' stands at $513.62 million. The estimate suggests a change of -1% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'EBITDA- Advanced Alloys & Solutions' to reach $63.39 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $63.20 million in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'EBITDA- High Performance Materials & Components' at $117.46 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $108.10 million.



Over the past month, shares of Allegheny Technologies have returned +10.4% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.9% change. Currently, ATI carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

