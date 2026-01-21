Gear Up for Alexandria Real Estate Equities (ARE) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Alexandria Real Estate Equities (ARE) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $2.15 per share, reflecting a decline of 10% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $738.33 million, representing a year-over-year decrease of 6.4%.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 1.1% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Alexandria Real Estate Equities metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Other income' at $19.92 million. The estimate suggests a change of -22.5% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Rental' to come in at $721.62 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -5.5%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Depreciation and amortization' reaching $335.28 million.

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities have experienced a change of +19.7% in the past month compared to the -0.4% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (ARE)

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

