Gear Up for Alexandria Real Estate Equities (ARE) Q1 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Alexandria Real Estate Equities (ARE) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $2.28 per share, reflecting a decline of 3% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $758.46 million, representing a year-over-year decrease of 1.4%.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 0.1% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Alexandria Real Estate Equities metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Other income' will reach $16.66 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +22.9%.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Rental' will reach $749.38 million. The estimate suggests a change of -0.8% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Depreciation and amortization' at $318.88 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $287.55 million in the same quarter last year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Alexandria Real Estate Equities here>>>



Alexandria Real Estate Equities shares have witnessed a change of -20.6% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -6.6% move. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), ARE is expected underperform the overall market performance in the near term.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (ARE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

