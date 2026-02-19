Gear Up for Alcon (ALC) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Alcon (ALC) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.79 per share, reflecting an increase of 9.7% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $2.71 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 9.3%.

The current level reflects an upward revision of 1.5% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Alcon metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts expect 'Net Sales- Total Surgical- Equipment/other' to come in at $277.54 million. The estimate indicates a change of +21.2% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Sales- Total Surgical- Implantables' reaching $482.10 million. The estimate points to a change of +5.7% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Total Surgical' should come in at $1.56 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +9.3%.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Sales- Total Vision care' will reach $1.15 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +9.1%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Sales- Total Surgical- Consumables' will reach $796.13 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +7.9%.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Sales- Total Vision Care- Contact lenses' stands at $687.14 million. The estimate points to a change of +7.7% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Sales- Total Vision Care- Ocular health' will likely reach $462.70 million. The estimate indicates a change of +11.2% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Sales and other revenues- Other revenues' at $26.18 million. The estimate suggests a change of +4.7% year over year.

Over the past month, Alcon shares have recorded returns of +0.8% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.8% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), ALC will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.