Gear Up for Alcoa (AA) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Alcoa (AA) will report quarterly earnings of $0.95 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 8.7%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $3.24 billion, exhibiting a decrease of 7% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 7.3% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Alcoa metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Total sales- Alumina' should arrive at $1.32 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -46% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Total sales- Aluminum' will reach $2.45 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +28.9% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Third-party sales- Bauxite' will reach $160.89 million. The estimate indicates a change of +25.7% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Third-party sales- Aluminum' of $2.44 billion. The estimate points to a change of +29% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Average realized third-party price per metric ton of alumina' will likely reach $334.30 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $636.00 in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Average realized third-party price per metric ton of aluminum' reaching $3724.71 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $3006.00 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Average cost per metric ton of aluminum shipped' to reach $2679.38 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $2675.00 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Third-party alumina shipments in Tons' will reach 2239 thousands metric tons. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 2289 thousands metric tons in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Intersegment Alumina Shipments' should come in at 1152 thousands metric tons. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 1199 thousands metric tons in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Alumina production in Tons' stands at 2433 thousands metric tons. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 2390 thousands metric tons in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Aluminum production in Tons' at 592 thousands metric tons. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 566 thousands metric tons in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Bauxite production in Tons' to come in at 10 millions of metric ton. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 9 millions of metric ton in the same quarter last year.

Alcoa shares have witnessed a change of +32.4% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2% move. With a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), AA is expected outperform the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Quantum Computing Stocks Set To Soar

Artificial intelligence has already reshaped the investment landscape, and its convergence with quantum computing could lead to the most significant wealth-building opportunities of our time.

Today, you have a chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this technological revolution. In our urgent special report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power, you'll discover the little-known stocks we believe will win the quantum computing race and deliver massive gains to early investors.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Alcoa (AA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.