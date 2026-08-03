Gear Up for Albemarle (ALB) Q2 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Albemarle (ALB) to post quarterly earnings of $3.35 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 2945.5%. Revenues are expected to be $1.59 billion, up 19.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 13.8% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Albemarle metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts expect 'Net Sales- Specialties' to come in at $362.98 million. The estimate indicates a change of +3.3% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Sales- Energy Storage' will reach $1.19 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +66.1% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Adjusted EBITDA- Corporate' to reach -$12.33 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $15.21 million.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Adjusted EBITDA- Specialties' should arrive at $67.37 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $72.98 million in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Adjusted EBITDA- Energy Storage' will reach $679.13 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $219.73 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Over the past month, shares of Albemarle have returned -13.2% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.2% change. Currently, ALB carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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