Gear Up for Airbnb (ABNB) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) to post quarterly earnings of $0.66 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 9.6%. Revenues are expected to be $2.72 billion, up 9.7% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.5% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Airbnb metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Nights and Experiences Booked' of 117.45 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 111.00 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Gross Booking Value' to come in at $19.41 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $17.60 billion.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Gross Booking Value per Night and Experience Booked (ADR)' reaching $165.52 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $158.13 .

Shares of Airbnb have demonstrated returns of -12.3% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.2% change. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), ABNB is expected to beat the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

This under-the-radar company specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. And it's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $971 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.