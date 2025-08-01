Gear Up for Airbnb (ABNB) Q2 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) to post quarterly earnings of $0.93 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 8.1%. Revenues are expected to be $3.03 billion, up 10.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 0.6% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Airbnb metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Gross Booking Value' will likely reach $22.69 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $21.28 billion in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Nights and Experiences Booked' should come in at 130.76 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 125.10 million in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Gross Booking Value per Night and Experience Booked (ADR)' will reach $170.35 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $169.53 in the same quarter last year.

Over the past month, Airbnb shares have recorded returns of -3% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.3% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), ABNB will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB)

