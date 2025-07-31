Gear Up for Aflac (AFL) Q2 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Aflac (AFL) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.71 per share, reflecting a decline of 6.6% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $4.43 billion, representing a year-over-year decrease of 13.7%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.6% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Aflac metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Other income (loss)' to come in at $29.80 million. The estimate suggests a change of +35.5% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Net investment income' will reach $907.26 million. The estimate suggests a change of -17.2% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Total net earned premiums' stands at $3.44 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +3.4%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Total adjusted revenues- Corporate and other' of $328.50 million. The estimate points to a change of +31.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Total adjusted revenues- Aflac Japan' to reach $2.38 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -2.6% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Total adjusted revenues- Aflac Japan- Total net earned premiums' at $1.77 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +3.2% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Total adjusted revenues- Aflac Japan- Net investment income' will reach $615.74 million. The estimate points to a change of -15.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Total adjusted revenues- Aflac U.S.- Other income' should arrive at $15.00 million. The estimate indicates a change of +36.4% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Total Benefit /Premium - Aflac Japan' will likely reach 65.3%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 66.9%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Total Adjusted Expenses/Total Adjusted Revenue - Aflac U.S.' should come in at 38.1%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 36.9% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Total Benefit /Premium - Aflac U.S.' reaching 47.8%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 46.7%.

Analysts predict that the 'Total Adjusted Expenses/Total Adjusted Revenue - Aflac Japan' will reach 19.7%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 17.8%.

Over the past month, shares of Aflac have returned -4.8% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.7% change. Currently, AFL carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), suggesting that it may outperform. the overall market in the near future.

Aflac Incorporated (AFL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

