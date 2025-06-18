Gear Up for AeroVironment (AVAV) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect AeroVironment (AVAV) to post quarterly earnings of $1.44 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 234.9%. Revenues are expected to be $243.67 million, up 23.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 21.7% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some AeroVironment metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Product Sales' to reach $198.61 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +20.7%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Loitering Munitions Systems (LMS)' should come in at $133.09 million. The estimate suggests a change of +80.4% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Contract Services' at $45.41 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +40.2%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- MacCready Works (MW)' will reach $19.93 million. The estimate indicates a change of +2.3% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Gross margin- Contract services' will likely reach $15.12 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $11.08 million.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Gross margin- Product sales' will reach $81.93 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $64.55 million.



View all Key Company Metrics for AeroVironment here>>>



Over the past month, AeroVironment shares have recorded returns of +11.5% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.6% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), AVAV will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the coming year. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +112%, +171%, +209% and +232%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

AeroVironment, Inc. (AVAV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.