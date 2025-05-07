Gear Up for ACI Worldwide (ACIW) Q1 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, ACI Worldwide (ACIW) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.33 per share, reflecting an increase of 230% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $364.85 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 15.5%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific ACI Worldwide metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Banks' will likely reach $134.10 million. The estimate indicates a change of +27.2% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Billers' will reach $192.40 million. The estimate points to a change of +10% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Merchants' should come in at $38.40 million. The estimate points to a change of +7.6% from the year-ago quarter.



View all Key Company Metrics for ACI Worldwide here>>>



ACI Worldwide shares have witnessed a change of +13.4% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +10.6% move. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), ACIW is expected outperform the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

ACI Worldwide, Inc. (ACIW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.