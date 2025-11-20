Gear Up for Abercrombie (ANF) Q3 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) to post quarterly earnings of $2.15 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 14%. Revenues are expected to be $1.28 billion, up 5.5% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 2% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Abercrombie metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net sales- Hollister' will reach $637.90 million. The estimate suggests a change of +10.2% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net sales- Abercrombie' reaching $634.64 million. The estimate points to a change of +0.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Number of stores - Total (EOP)' to reach 819 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 770 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Comparable store sales - Total - YoY change' of 3.5%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 16.0%.

Analysts predict that the 'Comparable store sales - Abercrombie - YoY change' will reach -4.4%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 11.0% in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Comparable store sales - Hollister - YoY change' will reach 10.0%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 21.0% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Over the past month, Abercrombie shares have recorded returns of +1.9% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.3% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), ANF will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

