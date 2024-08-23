Gear Up for Abercrombie (ANF) Q2 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) will report quarterly earnings of $2.14 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 94.6%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $1.09 billion, exhibiting an increase of 16.5% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 4.2% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Abercrombie metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts forecast 'Net sales- Hollister' to reach $521.77 million. The estimate points to a change of +10.4% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net sales- Abercrombie' will likely reach $567.94 million. The estimate indicates a change of +22.7% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Number of stores - Total (EOP)' will reach 761. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 760 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Comparable store sales - Hollister - YoY change' to come in at 10.8%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 5%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Comparable store sales - Abercrombie - YoY change' should arrive at 21.1%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 23%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Comparable store sales - Total - YoY change' of 15.1%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 13%.



View all Key Company Metrics for Abercrombie here>>>



Shares of Abercrombie have demonstrated returns of +9% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.3% change. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), ANF is expected to beat the overall market performance in the near future.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company (ANF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.