GEA, SAP Enter Into Strategic Partnership - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Germany's Technology company GEA Group (GEAGF.PK, GEAGY.PK) and software major SAP SE (SAP) announced Thursday a strategic partnership. The partnership will support GEA at further accelerating its efforts to digitize the company and its business model.

In September last year, GEA announced plans for the consolidation of its global process and ERP system landscape with the Global BPM and Global SAP programs.

The new partnership is intended to implement an unprecedented form of quality assurance and architecture co-creation, as well as a supporting pillar of GEA's overall growth strategy.

As a strategic partner, GEA will gain access to the entire portfolio of SAP products and will be particularly close to SAP's innovation cycles.

Executive Sponsors of the partnership are Marcus Ketter and Thomas Saueressig, SAP Executive Board Member and lead SAP Product Engineering.

