GEA Q1 EBITDA Before Restructuring Rises, Revenue Up 3.5%; Confirms Outlook

(RTTNews) - GEA Group (GEAGF.PK, GEAGY.PK) reported first quarter profit of 29.8 million euros compared to 30.2 million euros, prior year. Earnings per share was 0.17 euros, flat with prior year. EBITDA before restructuring was 105 million euros, up 40.7 percent.

First quarter revenue rose 3.5 percent year-on-year to 1.09 billion euros. At 1.38 billion euros, order intake increased by 16.0 percent.

"GEA had a very good start to the 2020 financial year. Even if the duration and, thus, the financial implications of Covid-19 remain difficult to predict, we confirm our outlook for 2020," said Stefan Klebert, CEO.

Due to Covid-19, GEA has rescheduled the company's AGM to November 26, 2020. The proposed dividend of 0.85 euros per share remains unchanged.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.