Markets

GEA Nominates Siemens Board Member Klaus Helmrich As Chairman Of Supervisory Board

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - GEA Group (GEAGF.PK, GEAGY.PK) announced a nomination of Siemens managing board member Klaus Helmrich as Chairman of Supervisory Board.

The corresponding resolution recommending the election of the candidate at the Annual General Meeting on April 30, 2021 was passed by the Supervisory Board at its Thursday meeting, GEA said in a statement.

After a 35-year tenure with the company, Klaus Helmrich will retire from the Managing Board of Siemens AG at the end of March 2021 as planned.

GEA said that the Supervisory Board member and Chairman Helmut Perlet will not seek re-election at the end of April when his mandate expires.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SMAWF

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular