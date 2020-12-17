GEA Nominates Siemens Board Member Klaus Helmrich As Chairman Of Supervisory Board

(RTTNews) - GEA Group (GEAGF.PK, GEAGY.PK) announced a nomination of Siemens managing board member Klaus Helmrich as Chairman of Supervisory Board.

The corresponding resolution recommending the election of the candidate at the Annual General Meeting on April 30, 2021 was passed by the Supervisory Board at its Thursday meeting, GEA said in a statement.

After a 35-year tenure with the company, Klaus Helmrich will retire from the Managing Board of Siemens AG at the end of March 2021 as planned.

GEA said that the Supervisory Board member and Chairman Helmut Perlet will not seek re-election at the end of April when his mandate expires.

